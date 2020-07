Amenities

Beautiful Monterra Community in Cooper City * Gated * Cascada Isles * Tri-Level Townhome * 2 Full Bedrooms & Loft/2 Full Bathrooms * Located on border of Cooper City/Davie on University between Sheridan and Stirling * 2 car Garage on 1st level * 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms & Balcony on 2nd level * Loft on 3rd level * All Wood Floors * Full Size Washer & Dryer * No Pets Allowed * Low Move In if Qualify * Ready for Move in on Aug 10th * Entry is on 1st floor with stairs inside * No Minimum Credit Score Required * Non Smokers Only * No Prior Evictions * Association Approval Necessary * Renter's Ins Req * Professionally Managed by PMI Best Assets