2573 Lakeview Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool basketball court courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard pool

THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12. THE NEIGHBORHOOD IS CLEAN, QUIET, AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED OVERALL. SLIDING GLASS DOORS IN THE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, AND EACH OF THE TWO ROOMS UPSTAIRS OVERLOOKING THE COURTYARD. ACCESS TO WALKING/JOGGING PATHS, BASKETBALL COURTS, LAKES AND CHILDREN'S PLAY AREAS.