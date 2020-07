Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious corner unit townhouse in the heart of Cooper City. Huge screen in back patio perfect for entertaining. Large side yard. Oversized master bedroom with two walk-in closets. All bathrooms beautifully upgraded. Beach Oak Laminate throughout the second floor. Ceramic tile first floor. Accordion shutters. Garage and 2 additional spaces for parking. Washer & dryer in unit. Great schools. Minutes away from shops, restaurants, and major highways.