Conway, FL
4518 Longworth Dr.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

4518 Longworth Dr.

4518 Longworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4518 Longworth Drive, Conway, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great Mid Century Style Renovated Home - PENDING - Very cool 3 bedroom, 2 bath mid-century modern completely and thoughtfully renovated. Terrific open floor plan, great outdoor living spaces, and attention to detail throughout. Completely new kitchen with granite tops and SS appliances and renovated bathrooms; New flooring, window blinds, ceiling fans and custom lighting, landscaping and interior and exterior painting. Wonderful outdoor entertaining spaces with huge covered front porch and side deck. Generous sized 2 car carport with storage for bikes, etc. Interior boasts window blinds, laundry closet with full size washer and dryer, custom back-splash in kitchen, vaulted ceilings. Great location! Close to downtown Orlando, ORMC, OIA and up and coming SODO and Hourglass Districts. Zoned for Boone High School and new Pershing K-8. Move in ready and beautifully maintained, washer and dryer included, indoor laundry, property on septic so you have a savings on your utility bill.

(RLNE4759664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Longworth Dr. have any available units?
4518 Longworth Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 4518 Longworth Dr. have?
Some of 4518 Longworth Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Longworth Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Longworth Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Longworth Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 Longworth Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4518 Longworth Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4518 Longworth Dr. offers parking.
Does 4518 Longworth Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4518 Longworth Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Longworth Dr. have a pool?
No, 4518 Longworth Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Longworth Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4518 Longworth Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Longworth Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4518 Longworth Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4518 Longworth Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4518 Longworth Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
