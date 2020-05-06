4518 Longworth Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great Mid Century Style Renovated Home - PENDING - Very cool 3 bedroom, 2 bath mid-century modern completely and thoughtfully renovated. Terrific open floor plan, great outdoor living spaces, and attention to detail throughout. Completely new kitchen with granite tops and SS appliances and renovated bathrooms; New flooring, window blinds, ceiling fans and custom lighting, landscaping and interior and exterior painting. Wonderful outdoor entertaining spaces with huge covered front porch and side deck. Generous sized 2 car carport with storage for bikes, etc. Interior boasts window blinds, laundry closet with full size washer and dryer, custom back-splash in kitchen, vaulted ceilings. Great location! Close to downtown Orlando, ORMC, OIA and up and coming SODO and Hourglass Districts. Zoned for Boone High School and new Pershing K-8. Move in ready and beautifully maintained, washer and dryer included, indoor laundry, property on septic so you have a savings on your utility bill.



(RLNE4759664)