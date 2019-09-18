4212 Parkside Drive

Amenities

2/1.5 Remodeled Duplex In The Conway Area - This newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath duplex has 1,730 total sq. ft., with 1,250 sq. ft. under air. Downstairs has tiled floors, separate dining room, brand new kitchen with glass-top range and a microwave. Upstairs has very large bedrooms with ceiling fans and a huge master bedroom walk-in closet, all carpeted. Indoor laundry, one-car garage with opener, covered patio and fenced yard!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5085763)