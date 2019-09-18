All apartments in Conway
Find more places like 4212 Parkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conway, FL
/
4212 Parkside Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

4212 Parkside Drive

4212 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4212 Parkside Drive, Conway, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/1.5 Remodeled Duplex In The Conway Area - This newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath duplex has 1,730 total sq. ft., with 1,250 sq. ft. under air. Downstairs has tiled floors, separate dining room, brand new kitchen with glass-top range and a microwave. Upstairs has very large bedrooms with ceiling fans and a huge master bedroom walk-in closet, all carpeted. Indoor laundry, one-car garage with opener, covered patio and fenced yard!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5085763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Parkside Drive have any available units?
4212 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 4212 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 4212 Parkside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 4212 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 4212 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 4212 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4212 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Parkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 Parkside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Conway 2 BedroomsConway Apartments with Garages
Conway Apartments with ParkingConway Furnished Apartments
Conway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FL
Edgewood, FLViera East, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College