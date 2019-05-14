3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome home to this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot! Updates include: roof, insulation, AC, kitchen, bathrooms, interior and exterior paint, vinyl plank flooring, interior doors and hardware, lighting, landscaping and blinds. Redesigned kitchen has new cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz countertops and recessed lighting. Family room offers a brick, wood burning fireplace with sliders to back patio. Fenced yard, sprinkler system plus oversized 2-car garage too. Pets may be accepted with owner's approval.