Conway, FL
3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE

3628 Oakview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Oakview Drive, Conway, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot! Updates include: roof, insulation, AC, kitchen, bathrooms, interior and exterior paint, vinyl plank flooring, interior doors and hardware, lighting, landscaping and blinds. Redesigned kitchen has new cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz countertops and recessed lighting. Family room offers a brick, wood burning fireplace with sliders to back patio. Fenced yard, sprinkler system plus oversized 2-car garage too. Pets may be accepted with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3628 OAKVIEW DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
