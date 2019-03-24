All apartments in Conway
3107 S Crystal Lake Dr downstairs apartment

3107 S Crystal Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3107 S Crystal Lake Drive, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit downstairs apartment Available 04/01/19 1 bedroom - private, quiet - Conway apartment - Property Id: 104199

Are you looking for a 1 bedroom apartment but tired of large apartment complexes and noisy neighbors? Looking for a inexpensive place to live in a nice safe neighborhood?
Well, this is your new home in the friendly Conway area only 10 minutes from downtown Orlando.

Newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs apartment. New kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet and tile and ready for you to move in.

The apartment is very private and comfortable.
Rent $725 per month and the refundable cleaning deposit is $500.

FOR MORE INFORMATION or TO VIEW APARTMENT: email tedrenter@gmail.com .

REQUIREMENTS TO APPLY: Online at Tubotenant.com - fee $45.

REQUIREMENTS TO RENT: Turbotenant background check, $500 deposit, plus $725 for first month rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104199
Property Id 104199

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4784594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

