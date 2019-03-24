3107 S Crystal Lake Dr downstairs apartment

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit downstairs apartment Available 04/01/19 1 bedroom - private, quiet - Conway apartment - Property Id: 104199



Are you looking for a 1 bedroom apartment but tired of large apartment complexes and noisy neighbors? Looking for a inexpensive place to live in a nice safe neighborhood?

Well, this is your new home in the friendly Conway area only 10 minutes from downtown Orlando.



Newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs apartment. New kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet and tile and ready for you to move in.



The apartment is very private and comfortable.

Rent $725 per month and the refundable cleaning deposit is $500.



FOR MORE INFORMATION or TO VIEW APARTMENT: email tedrenter@gmail.com .



REQUIREMENTS TO APPLY: Online at Tubotenant.com - fee $45.



REQUIREMENTS TO RENT: Turbotenant background check, $500 deposit, plus $725 for first month rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104199

Property Id 104199



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4784594)