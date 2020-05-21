3026 CONWAY GARDENS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: Minutes from downtown Orlando or the airport. Central location makes this home ideal for family members who work in different parts of town. Massive yard that is great for sports or entertaining. Private back yard with covered patio. Both bathrooms recently updated. Close to Publix, LA Fitness, and Hour Glass District restaurants. 4 bedrooms. Tons of parking. Separate living and family rooms. Large backyard, great for family get together, and also great for the little ones to play outside in privacy of own home.