Conway, FL
2921 CONDEL DRIVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:03 AM

2921 CONDEL DRIVE

2921 Condel Drive · (321) 821-8446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2921 Condel Drive, Conway, FL 32812
Conway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/LAWN CARE/ INTERNET INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous recently updated 3/2 Home in the heart of Conway will make you fall in Love! Sitting on an OVER-SIZED Quarter Acre Lot, this house features a Brand NEW Kitchen with GRANITE counter-tops, NEW tank-less water heater, NEW Central A/C system, NEW Bathroom Tile, Vanity and Walk-in Shower, NEW electrical panel and freshly Painted Inside and Out. Located on an amazing Family oriented community with NO HOA! It's turn-key, ready to move, you don't have to worry about anything now that all the major points have been remodeled :) Sit on the porch and enjoy the Peacock Parade every day! This community is usually called "The Peacock Community" for its vast amount of them walking around. Zoned for Conway Elementary and Middle School and Boone High School! There is huge potential with this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 CONDEL DRIVE have any available units?
2921 CONDEL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2921 CONDEL DRIVE have?
Some of 2921 CONDEL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 CONDEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2921 CONDEL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 CONDEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2921 CONDEL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 2921 CONDEL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2921 CONDEL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2921 CONDEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2921 CONDEL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 CONDEL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2921 CONDEL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2921 CONDEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2921 CONDEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 CONDEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 CONDEL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 CONDEL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2921 CONDEL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
