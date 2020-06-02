2921 CONDEL DRIVE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/LAWN CARE/ INTERNET INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous recently updated 3/2 Home in the heart of Conway will make you fall in Love! Sitting on an OVER-SIZED Quarter Acre Lot, this house features a Brand NEW Kitchen with GRANITE counter-tops, NEW tank-less water heater, NEW Central A/C system, NEW Bathroom Tile, Vanity and Walk-in Shower, NEW electrical panel and freshly Painted Inside and Out. Located on an amazing Family oriented community with NO HOA! It's turn-key, ready to move, you don't have to worry about anything now that all the major points have been remodeled :) Sit on the porch and enjoy the Peacock Parade every day! This community is usually called "The Peacock Community" for its vast amount of them walking around. Zoned for Conway Elementary and Middle School and Boone High School! There is huge potential with this house.