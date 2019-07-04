2444 Illiana Street

Amenities

ORLANDO 2 BED 2 BATH DUPLEX CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN -



Do not miss out on this great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Orlando duplex. There is tiling throughout the duplex allowing for easy cleaning and care. There are neutral colors throughout to make it easy for anyone to personally decorate. The Kitchen features range/stove, side-by-side refrigerator, disposal, and dishwasher. There is a Dining Area and sliding glass doors that lead out to the fenced in backyard. Decent sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms finish out the duplex. Parking space is a one car carport.



TWO VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #47601



