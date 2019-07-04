All apartments in Conway
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2444 Illiana Street

2444 E Illiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

2444 E Illiana Street, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ORLANDO 2 BED 2 BATH DUPLEX CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN -

Do not miss out on this great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Orlando duplex. There is tiling throughout the duplex allowing for easy cleaning and care. There are neutral colors throughout to make it easy for anyone to personally decorate. The Kitchen features range/stove, side-by-side refrigerator, disposal, and dishwasher. There is a Dining Area and sliding glass doors that lead out to the fenced in backyard. Decent sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms finish out the duplex. Parking space is a one car carport.

TWO VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #47601

(RLNE3281586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Illiana Street have any available units?
2444 Illiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2444 Illiana Street have?
Some of 2444 Illiana Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal.
Is 2444 Illiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Illiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Illiana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2444 Illiana Street is pet friendly.
Does 2444 Illiana Street offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Illiana Street offers parking.
Does 2444 Illiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Illiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Illiana Street have a pool?
No, 2444 Illiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Illiana Street have accessible units?
No, 2444 Illiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Illiana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Illiana Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Illiana Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2444 Illiana Street has units with air conditioning.
