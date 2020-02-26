All apartments in Conway
Find more places like 2401 Raeford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conway, FL
/
2401 Raeford Road
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2401 Raeford Road

2401 Raeford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2401 Raeford Road, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2401 Raeford Road - Deposit $1650. Monthly Rent $1650. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

Newly renovated 3/2 bath home with 1 car garage conveniently located near Downtown Orlando! This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Updated bathrooms and tile work give this home a fresh open feel. Don't miss your opportunity on a gorgeous home!

Please note that the lawn is in the process of being completely replaced.

Lawn Included!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

(RLNE5517744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Raeford Road have any available units?
2401 Raeford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 2401 Raeford Road have?
Some of 2401 Raeford Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Raeford Road currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Raeford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Raeford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Raeford Road is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Raeford Road offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Raeford Road offers parking.
Does 2401 Raeford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Raeford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Raeford Road have a pool?
No, 2401 Raeford Road does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Raeford Road have accessible units?
No, 2401 Raeford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Raeford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Raeford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Raeford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Raeford Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Conway 1 BedroomsConway 2 Bedrooms
Conway 3 BedroomsConway Apartments with Parking
Conway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College