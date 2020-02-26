Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2401 Raeford Road - Deposit $1650. Monthly Rent $1650. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.



Newly renovated 3/2 bath home with 1 car garage conveniently located near Downtown Orlando! This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Updated bathrooms and tile work give this home a fresh open feel. Don't miss your opportunity on a gorgeous home!



Please note that the lawn is in the process of being completely replaced.



Lawn Included!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



