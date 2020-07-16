9820 Giaveno CIR

Amenities

Beautiful Treviso Bay condo with full golf & social memberships available! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features tile throughout/carpet in the bedrooms. The Master suite offers a king bed, flat screen TV & walk-in shower. Guest bedroom has twin beds, separate bath with tub/shower combo. The comfortable living space features a large flat screen TV, leather sofa, leather recliner & wide lake views. A sleeper sofa is available for guests in alcove off of living area and a sleeper chair offers a twin bed as well (does not close for privacy). The eat-in kitchen offers seating for 4+3 additional seats at the breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances & a fully equipped kitchen makes home cooked meals a pleasure. The 18-hole TPC Treviso Bay Golf Course boasts an amazing driving range & Clubhouse. The facility is state-of-the-art to include fine & casual dining, pro shop, billiards, card rooms, locker rooms & private dining facilities. A Golf Membership (optional) is transferable. A Social Membership (mandatory) at the Rillassare Club is transferable at $150 & gives tenants access to its tennis courts, bocce ball courts, spa, salon, fitness center, lagoon/lap pools, dining facility.