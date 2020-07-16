All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 9820 Giaveno CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
9820 Giaveno CIR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

9820 Giaveno CIR

9820 Giaveno Circle · (239) 325-1678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9820 Giaveno Circle, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1416 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Treviso Bay condo with full golf & social memberships available! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features tile throughout/carpet in the bedrooms. The Master suite offers a king bed, flat screen TV & walk-in shower. Guest bedroom has twin beds, separate bath with tub/shower combo. The comfortable living space features a large flat screen TV, leather sofa, leather recliner & wide lake views. A sleeper sofa is available for guests in alcove off of living area and a sleeper chair offers a twin bed as well (does not close for privacy). The eat-in kitchen offers seating for 4+3 additional seats at the breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances & a fully equipped kitchen makes home cooked meals a pleasure. The 18-hole TPC Treviso Bay Golf Course boasts an amazing driving range & Clubhouse. The facility is state-of-the-art to include fine & casual dining, pro shop, billiards, card rooms, locker rooms & private dining facilities. A Golf Membership (optional) is transferable. A Social Membership (mandatory) at the Rillassare Club is transferable at $150 & gives tenants access to its tennis courts, bocce ball courts, spa, salon, fitness center, lagoon/lap pools, dining facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 Giaveno CIR have any available units?
9820 Giaveno CIR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9820 Giaveno CIR have?
Some of 9820 Giaveno CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 Giaveno CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9820 Giaveno CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 Giaveno CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9820 Giaveno CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9820 Giaveno CIR offer parking?
No, 9820 Giaveno CIR does not offer parking.
Does 9820 Giaveno CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9820 Giaveno CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 Giaveno CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9820 Giaveno CIR has a pool.
Does 9820 Giaveno CIR have accessible units?
No, 9820 Giaveno CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 Giaveno CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 Giaveno CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9820 Giaveno CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9820 Giaveno CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9820 Giaveno CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity