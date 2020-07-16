9487 Piacere WAY

Amenities

Includes a full golf membership! Built in 2013, this Sophia model includes 3 bedrooms, a den, 3 full bathrooms and has barely been lived in. Featuring a gourmet kitchen, beautiful entry with a custom brick foyer, custom wall and ceiling details, and an outdoor kitchen. It also features an over-sized couch, a full size dining room table, breakfast bar, and ceiling fans in every bedroom. Located in the resort community of Treviso Bay, members enjoy the Arthur Hills designed TPC Golf Course, top rated Tennis program, resort pool/spa with a fun restaurant/bar poolside! Come and enjoy the Florida weather while relaxing poolside. This home has all of the linens, towels, glassware, and cooking utensils if you are interested in hosting, or its close to all of the downtown dining options. Available to Lease for the entire season or just a month or two and enjoy your next vacation home.