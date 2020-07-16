All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

9487 Piacere WAY

9487 Piacere Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

9487 Piacere Way, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Includes a full golf membership! Built in 2013, this Sophia model includes 3 bedrooms, a den, 3 full bathrooms and has barely been lived in. Featuring a gourmet kitchen, beautiful entry with a custom brick foyer, custom wall and ceiling details, and an outdoor kitchen. It also features an over-sized couch, a full size dining room table, breakfast bar, and ceiling fans in every bedroom. Located in the resort community of Treviso Bay, members enjoy the Arthur Hills designed TPC Golf Course, top rated Tennis program, resort pool/spa with a fun restaurant/bar poolside! Come and enjoy the Florida weather while relaxing poolside. This home has all of the linens, towels, glassware, and cooking utensils if you are interested in hosting, or its close to all of the downtown dining options. Available to Lease for the entire season or just a month or two and enjoy your next vacation home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9487 Piacere WAY have any available units?
9487 Piacere WAY has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9487 Piacere WAY have?
Some of 9487 Piacere WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9487 Piacere WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9487 Piacere WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9487 Piacere WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9487 Piacere WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9487 Piacere WAY offer parking?
No, 9487 Piacere WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9487 Piacere WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9487 Piacere WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9487 Piacere WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9487 Piacere WAY has a pool.
Does 9487 Piacere WAY have accessible units?
No, 9487 Piacere WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9487 Piacere WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9487 Piacere WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9487 Piacere WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9487 Piacere WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
