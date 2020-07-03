All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 9475 Quarry DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
9475 Quarry DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

9475 Quarry DR

9475 Quarry Drive · (239) 298-1859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9475 Quarry Drive, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
gym
pool
tennis court
3/2 bath single family pool home in the highly desirable community of the Quarry. Home is located on a beautiful corner lot with south exposure so you can enjoy the Florida sunshine all day long!
The community of the Quarry offers a very unique lifestyle to its residents. The centerpiece of the community is the amenity center which features the following: fitness center, work out room, lap pool, resort pool, tennis courts, pickle-ball courts, bocce ball, boating and so much more. The outdoor Tiki Bar with a fire pit, restaurant and bar are there for your dining needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9475 Quarry DR have any available units?
9475 Quarry DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9475 Quarry DR have?
Some of 9475 Quarry DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9475 Quarry DR currently offering any rent specials?
9475 Quarry DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9475 Quarry DR pet-friendly?
No, 9475 Quarry DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9475 Quarry DR offer parking?
No, 9475 Quarry DR does not offer parking.
Does 9475 Quarry DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9475 Quarry DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9475 Quarry DR have a pool?
Yes, 9475 Quarry DR has a pool.
Does 9475 Quarry DR have accessible units?
No, 9475 Quarry DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9475 Quarry DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9475 Quarry DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9475 Quarry DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9475 Quarry DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9475 Quarry DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity