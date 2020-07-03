9475 Quarry DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court fire pit gym pool tennis court

3/2 bath single family pool home in the highly desirable community of the Quarry. Home is located on a beautiful corner lot with south exposure so you can enjoy the Florida sunshine all day long!

The community of the Quarry offers a very unique lifestyle to its residents. The centerpiece of the community is the amenity center which features the following: fitness center, work out room, lap pool, resort pool, tennis courts, pickle-ball courts, bocce ball, boating and so much more. The outdoor Tiki Bar with a fire pit, restaurant and bar are there for your dining needs.