All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 9393 Surfbird Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
9393 Surfbird Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

9393 Surfbird Court

9393 Surfbird Ct · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9393 Surfbird Ct, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9393 Surfbird Court · Avail. now

$9,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
GORGEOUS POOL HOME - GATED - RESORT STYLE AMENITIES - FURNISHED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hUwSr7GL35k

Resort-style living awaits you at Greyhawk at Golf Club of the Everglades. This gorgeous new gated community spreads across over 500 acres. Featuring 550 luxurious single-family homes nestled around natural preserves and a championship Rees Jones golf course.

This is truly NAPLES BEST KEPT SECRET!! Pictures display this exquisite home. Residence offers private heated pool with pool deck overlooking the lake and golf course. With preferred northwest exposure setting and special extended screen you will enjoy the stunning sunsets here. Home offers all the latest upgrades you desire. Boasting high end flooring throughout, entire Great Room area will open to the pool area via Zero Corner sliding glass doors. Wonderful Center Island kitchen with snack bar, Quartz Counters, Wood Cabinetry with rollouts, huge Pantry, Stainless Appliances, GAS Cooking and pool heat! Completely furnished with all new furnishings and also providing cable/wifi. Six flat panel Smart Tvs ( one in every room including a 65 inch TV in the Main family room). Each providing the latest Slingtv with full Blue and Orange channel lineup. Slingtv utilizes direct CAD 5 Ethernet and the fastest internet speed available - 1000 mbps. Even the outdoor pool area is equipped with a WAD to maximize the wifi signal that is generated to all exterior areas. This will ensure a consistent indoor and outdoor wifi signal and a better user experience. The latest light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout, impact windows, even side tables in bedrooms provide charging stations and nightlights plus there is a 2+-Car Garage accommodating Golf Carts, small Sports Car/or Motor Cycle.

Located just 3-miles East of St. Agnes Church at the end of the Vanderbilt Beach Road East Extension with the picturesque Golf Club winding throughout. Close to many of Naples major attractions including Vanderbilt beach, and nearby shops/restaurants located Mercato and 5th Avenue. Pulte, the builder, has just finished the State-of-the-Art Activity/Club Facility with all the latest amenities as well. Enjoy TWO onsite restaurants and bars, bocce ball, tennis, poolside service, fire pit, fitness center, and more!

*PLUS GOLF IS INCLUDED OFF SEASON (MAY-OCT) !

Rental Rates:

Jan. - March $9,750
April, Nov.-Dec. $8,750
May-Oct. $6,750

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3879784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9393 Surfbird Court have any available units?
9393 Surfbird Court has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9393 Surfbird Court have?
Some of 9393 Surfbird Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9393 Surfbird Court currently offering any rent specials?
9393 Surfbird Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9393 Surfbird Court pet-friendly?
No, 9393 Surfbird Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9393 Surfbird Court offer parking?
Yes, 9393 Surfbird Court offers parking.
Does 9393 Surfbird Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9393 Surfbird Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9393 Surfbird Court have a pool?
Yes, 9393 Surfbird Court has a pool.
Does 9393 Surfbird Court have accessible units?
No, 9393 Surfbird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9393 Surfbird Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9393 Surfbird Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9393 Surfbird Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9393 Surfbird Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9393 Surfbird Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity