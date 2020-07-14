9393 Surfbird Court

Amenities

GORGEOUS POOL HOME - GATED - RESORT STYLE AMENITIES - FURNISHED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hUwSr7GL35k



Resort-style living awaits you at Greyhawk at Golf Club of the Everglades. This gorgeous new gated community spreads across over 500 acres. Featuring 550 luxurious single-family homes nestled around natural preserves and a championship Rees Jones golf course.



This is truly NAPLES BEST KEPT SECRET!! Pictures display this exquisite home. Residence offers private heated pool with pool deck overlooking the lake and golf course. With preferred northwest exposure setting and special extended screen you will enjoy the stunning sunsets here. Home offers all the latest upgrades you desire. Boasting high end flooring throughout, entire Great Room area will open to the pool area via Zero Corner sliding glass doors. Wonderful Center Island kitchen with snack bar, Quartz Counters, Wood Cabinetry with rollouts, huge Pantry, Stainless Appliances, GAS Cooking and pool heat! Completely furnished with all new furnishings and also providing cable/wifi. Six flat panel Smart Tvs ( one in every room including a 65 inch TV in the Main family room). Each providing the latest Slingtv with full Blue and Orange channel lineup. Slingtv utilizes direct CAD 5 Ethernet and the fastest internet speed available - 1000 mbps. Even the outdoor pool area is equipped with a WAD to maximize the wifi signal that is generated to all exterior areas. This will ensure a consistent indoor and outdoor wifi signal and a better user experience. The latest light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout, impact windows, even side tables in bedrooms provide charging stations and nightlights plus there is a 2+-Car Garage accommodating Golf Carts, small Sports Car/or Motor Cycle.



Located just 3-miles East of St. Agnes Church at the end of the Vanderbilt Beach Road East Extension with the picturesque Golf Club winding throughout. Close to many of Naples major attractions including Vanderbilt beach, and nearby shops/restaurants located Mercato and 5th Avenue. Pulte, the builder, has just finished the State-of-the-Art Activity/Club Facility with all the latest amenities as well. Enjoy TWO onsite restaurants and bars, bocce ball, tennis, poolside service, fire pit, fitness center, and more!



*PLUS GOLF IS INCLUDED OFF SEASON (MAY-OCT) !



Rental Rates:



Jan. - March $9,750

April, Nov.-Dec. $8,750

May-Oct. $6,750



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3879784)