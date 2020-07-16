All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

9193 Campanile CIR

9193 Campanile Circle · (239) 449-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9193 Campanile Circle, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spend your vacation Golfing & Swimming or Relaxing in this Spacious, 3 Bedroom plus Den, Pool home located in Fiddler's Creek, a Resort style living Golf community. Get the best of Naples and Marco Island Beaches, Shopping, restaurants & entertainment and then return home to enjoy the salt water pool or hot tub that overlooks the lake. You will find A fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops & all stainless appliances that provide a great Open entertainment space with that allows you to socialize with your guests in the Living room, dining room or at the bar area of the kitchen. Pool/Lanai area is the perfect spot to soak up the sun or enjoy the shade with all your guest while grilling at the outdoor kitchen area, that has seating for 6 plus seating with TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9193 Campanile CIR have any available units?
9193 Campanile CIR has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9193 Campanile CIR have?
Some of 9193 Campanile CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9193 Campanile CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9193 Campanile CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9193 Campanile CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9193 Campanile CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9193 Campanile CIR offer parking?
No, 9193 Campanile CIR does not offer parking.
Does 9193 Campanile CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9193 Campanile CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9193 Campanile CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9193 Campanile CIR has a pool.
Does 9193 Campanile CIR have accessible units?
No, 9193 Campanile CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9193 Campanile CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9193 Campanile CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9193 Campanile CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9193 Campanile CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
