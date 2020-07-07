All apartments in Collier County
9155 Gulf Shore DR
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:17 PM

9155 Gulf Shore DR

9155 Gulf Shore Court · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9155 Gulf Shore Court, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$14,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
SIT BACK, RELAX AND ENJOY THE STUNNING GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS and SUNSETS ! Phoenician Sands is a secluded and gated beachfront complex featuring just 10 private residences located within two mid-rise towers. Located between the Ritz Carlton and LaPlaya Beach Resort on Vanderbilt Beach. The upgraded interior of this condo charms with custom cabinetry and built-ins, 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless appliances, new stylish furnishings and more. Condo can sleep 6 guests (king, twins and full size murphy bed). Amenities include beach chair and umbrella service on the beach - free of charge, wireless internet, etc. Just steps to the Turtle Club restaurant - A full lunch and dinner menu & an extensive drink selection is offered. Conveniently located in highly sought-after North Naples area, where shopping at some of the finest boutiques and dining at top notch restaurants are within a few minute drive. Mercato Shops, Whole Foods, Pavilion Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Waterside Shops, Naples Philharmonic are just a few of the "HOT SPOTS" you will be able to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9155 Gulf Shore DR have any available units?
9155 Gulf Shore DR has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9155 Gulf Shore DR have?
Some of 9155 Gulf Shore DR's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9155 Gulf Shore DR currently offering any rent specials?
9155 Gulf Shore DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9155 Gulf Shore DR pet-friendly?
No, 9155 Gulf Shore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9155 Gulf Shore DR offer parking?
No, 9155 Gulf Shore DR does not offer parking.
Does 9155 Gulf Shore DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9155 Gulf Shore DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9155 Gulf Shore DR have a pool?
No, 9155 Gulf Shore DR does not have a pool.
Does 9155 Gulf Shore DR have accessible units?
No, 9155 Gulf Shore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9155 Gulf Shore DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9155 Gulf Shore DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9155 Gulf Shore DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9155 Gulf Shore DR does not have units with air conditioning.
