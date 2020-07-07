9155 Gulf Shore DR

Amenities
SIT BACK, RELAX AND ENJOY THE STUNNING GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS and SUNSETS ! Phoenician Sands is a secluded and gated beachfront complex featuring just 10 private residences located within two mid-rise towers. Located between the Ritz Carlton and LaPlaya Beach Resort on Vanderbilt Beach. The upgraded interior of this condo charms with custom cabinetry and built-ins, 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless appliances, new stylish furnishings and more. Condo can sleep 6 guests (king, twins and full size murphy bed). Amenities include beach chair and umbrella service on the beach - free of charge, wireless internet, etc. Just steps to the Turtle Club restaurant - A full lunch and dinner menu & an extensive drink selection is offered. Conveniently located in highly sought-after North Naples area, where shopping at some of the finest boutiques and dining at top notch restaurants are within a few minute drive. Mercato Shops, Whole Foods, Pavilion Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Waterside Shops, Naples Philharmonic are just a few of the "HOT SPOTS" you will be able to enjoy!