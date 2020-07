Amenities

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER AND APRIL 2021!!!! GOLF TRANSFERRABLE!!!This pristine 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo in Esplanade is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community. This beautiful community has a beautiful golf course, a resort style pool, fitness center, restaurant and har-tru tennis courts. Just 20 minutes from dinning, shopping, entertainment and night life, and the beautiful beaches of SW Florida. This is an ideal seasonal rental.