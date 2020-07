Amenities

Property Amenities pool

2021 AVAILABLE TO RENT 3-4 MONTHS AT THIS TARPON COVE COACH HOME 1st floor with 2 bedrooms den and 2 baths and screened lanai overlooking a preserve.

Tastefully decorated living and dining room and bedrooms.

This is on a cul-de-sac in a gated community. 2 pools and manager on site

Close to Vanderbilt beach and Bonita beach. Close to shopping. 10-15 minutes to Mercato an waterside Shops and restaurants 20-25 minutes to Old Naples.

No garage space and no Tarpon Cove yacht membership