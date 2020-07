Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo in Pelican Ridge. This unit is bright and has an open floor plan with master bedroom downstairs. Home features travertine tile in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Tastefully decorated with beautiful furnishings. Pelican Ride is Naples Hidden gem within walking distance to the Mercato where you will find casual and fine dining, coffee shoppes, boutique shops and entertainment including outdoor events/concerts on the green!

Less than a mile to the Naples Ritz Carlton Resort on the famous Vanderbilt Beach with public beach access and parking. This lovely townhouse has all the comforts of home.