Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport pool extra storage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

2 Bedroom 2 bath unit. Close to all the best things Naples has to offer! Just minutes to Naples's Vanderbilt Beach. Clean, bright and located close to shopping, dining, and the Mercato shopping and entertainment complex. Extra Storage, Carport, guest and bike parking, and a very nice community pool steps away! West of Hwy. #41 off of Vanderbilt Beach Road.

Certified Service animals invited.