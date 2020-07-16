All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 792 Carrick Bend CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
792 Carrick Bend CIR
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:34 AM

792 Carrick Bend CIR

792 Carrick Bend Circle · (239) 290-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

792 Carrick Bend Circle, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available now through, and booking for, 2021 Season! Everything you’re looking for in a gorgeous tropical rental on Wiggins Pass: west of 41 & you can take the boat shuttle or bike to the beach! But you may not want to leave this sensational updated 2nd floor 3 BR End Unit offering spectacular views of the tranquil lake & water feature w/ Tarpon Cove Yacht Club membership! Attached garage & chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, marble backsplash, stainless appliances, tiled dining & entry areas, plantation shutters, 4 TVs. Guest room has twin beds; Den is 3rd Bedroom w/ sleep sofa & pocket doors, so this bright & sunny coach home sleeps 6 people. Walk to any of 3 community heated pools & spa, community room, kitchen, library. Exclusive & amenity-rich Tarpon Cove Yacht & Racquet Club has Daily shuttles to the beach & an unrivaled social calendar: delicious casual & fine dining, boating at the marina, relaxing w/ cocktails at the tropical poolside bar, happy hours & conversation by the fire pit, cocktail & holiday parties, BBQs, fitness center, tennis program, bocce, boat rentals; very active, social events!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Carrick Bend CIR have any available units?
792 Carrick Bend CIR has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 792 Carrick Bend CIR have?
Some of 792 Carrick Bend CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Carrick Bend CIR currently offering any rent specials?
792 Carrick Bend CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Carrick Bend CIR pet-friendly?
No, 792 Carrick Bend CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 792 Carrick Bend CIR offer parking?
Yes, 792 Carrick Bend CIR offers parking.
Does 792 Carrick Bend CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 792 Carrick Bend CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Carrick Bend CIR have a pool?
Yes, 792 Carrick Bend CIR has a pool.
Does 792 Carrick Bend CIR have accessible units?
No, 792 Carrick Bend CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Carrick Bend CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 792 Carrick Bend CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 792 Carrick Bend CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 792 Carrick Bend CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 792 Carrick Bend CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity