792 Carrick Bend CIR

Amenities
Available now through, and booking for, 2021 Season! Everything you’re looking for in a gorgeous tropical rental on Wiggins Pass: west of 41 & you can take the boat shuttle or bike to the beach! But you may not want to leave this sensational updated 2nd floor 3 BR End Unit offering spectacular views of the tranquil lake & water feature w/ Tarpon Cove Yacht Club membership! Attached garage & chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, marble backsplash, stainless appliances, tiled dining & entry areas, plantation shutters, 4 TVs. Guest room has twin beds; Den is 3rd Bedroom w/ sleep sofa & pocket doors, so this bright & sunny coach home sleeps 6 people. Walk to any of 3 community heated pools & spa, community room, kitchen, library. Exclusive & amenity-rich Tarpon Cove Yacht & Racquet Club has Daily shuttles to the beach & an unrivaled social calendar: delicious casual & fine dining, boating at the marina, relaxing w/ cocktails at the tropical poolside bar, happy hours & conversation by the fire pit, cocktail & holiday parties, BBQs, fitness center, tennis program, bocce, boat rentals; very active, social events!