792 Carrick Bend CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Available now through, and booking for, 2021 Season! Everything you’re looking for in a gorgeous tropical rental on Wiggins Pass: west of 41 & you can take the boat shuttle or bike to the beach! But you may not want to leave this sensational updated 2nd floor 3 BR End Unit offering spectacular views of the tranquil lake & water feature w/ Tarpon Cove Yacht Club membership! Attached garage & chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, marble backsplash, stainless appliances, tiled dining & entry areas, plantation shutters, 4 TVs. Guest room has twin beds; Den is 3rd Bedroom w/ sleep sofa & pocket doors, so this bright & sunny coach home sleeps 6 people. Walk to any of 3 community heated pools & spa, community room, kitchen, library. Exclusive & amenity-rich Tarpon Cove Yacht & Racquet Club has Daily shuttles to the beach & an unrivaled social calendar: delicious casual & fine dining, boating at the marina, relaxing w/ cocktails at the tropical poolside bar, happy hours & conversation by the fire pit, cocktail & holiday parties, BBQs, fitness center, tennis program, bocce, boat rentals; very active, social events!