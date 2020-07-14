7823 Regal Heron CIR

Amenities

Available for remainder of 2020 season for only $3,000. Normally $3,500 a month. This lovely, newly furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo is your perfect getaway. This comfortable spilt bedroom floor plan has tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. There is no carpeting in the condo. Sunbath at the community pool or relax on your screen lanai that offers privacy and a preserve view. Flat screen TV's are in the living room and bedrooms. King bed in the master and a queen bed is in the second bedroom. The gated community of Blue Heron is only 15 minutes from Downtown Naples and the gorgeous Gulf beaches.