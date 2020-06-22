7761 Jewel LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

Renovated, Immaculate, FIRST FLOOR condo furnished beautifully....Perfect North Naples location 2/2 private Landscape views,

clubhouse, pool, tennis, close to shopping and many dining places. Minutes to Vanderbilt Beach. NO SMOKING and NO PETS allowed. Vacant easy to show, Application Fee is required for all parties (adults) occupying the home.

Association has to approve application prior to occupancy. ANNUAL RENTAL PREFERRED BUT WILL CONSIDE 4-6 Month rental. One assigned open parking space also guest parking spots