Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:44 PM

7704 Citrus Hill LN

7704 Citrus Hill Lane · (239) 404-0294
Location

7704 Citrus Hill Lane, Collier County, FL 34109
Vineyards

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2396 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
ANNUAL RENTAL--This stunning 4 bedroom pool home is located in the gated Orchards community, centrally located in the 34109 Zip Code, and the A-Rated school district which includes, Pelican Marsh Elementary, Pine Ridge Middle and Barron Collier High. This home is available for immediate annual rental. Conveniently situated to shopping, restaurants and the beach, this is a great family-oriented community with resort-style amenities. Come take a look and see the great Florida lifestyle that awaits.(The home is being rented unfurnished.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Citrus Hill LN have any available units?
7704 Citrus Hill LN has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7704 Citrus Hill LN have?
Some of 7704 Citrus Hill LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Citrus Hill LN currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Citrus Hill LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Citrus Hill LN pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Citrus Hill LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7704 Citrus Hill LN offer parking?
No, 7704 Citrus Hill LN does not offer parking.
Does 7704 Citrus Hill LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 Citrus Hill LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Citrus Hill LN have a pool?
Yes, 7704 Citrus Hill LN has a pool.
Does 7704 Citrus Hill LN have accessible units?
No, 7704 Citrus Hill LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Citrus Hill LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 Citrus Hill LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 Citrus Hill LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 Citrus Hill LN does not have units with air conditioning.
