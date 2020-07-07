7704 Citrus Hill LN

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL--This stunning 4 bedroom pool home is located in the gated Orchards community, centrally located in the 34109 Zip Code, and the A-Rated school district which includes, Pelican Marsh Elementary, Pine Ridge Middle and Barron Collier High. This home is available for immediate annual rental. Conveniently situated to shopping, restaurants and the beach, this is a great family-oriented community with resort-style amenities. Come take a look and see the great Florida lifestyle that awaits.(The home is being rented unfurnished.)