Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:07 AM

7478 Lourdes CT

7478 Lourdes Court · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7478 Lourdes Court, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2766 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
Now Renting 2021 Season. Welcome to the Shores at Berkshire Lakes, a gated community of single family homes. This beautifully appointed home offers 4 bedrooms plus a den/loft. It is located on a sunny south-facing oversized cul-de-sac lot and will comfortably accommodate large families. Soaring volume ceilings welcome you into the home, which features a bright open-concept kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The living room is comfortably furnished and includes a large flat-screen TV, bar and glass sliders that open onto the screened patio and sparkling heated pool and whirlpool spa. The master bedroom suite on the second floor features a private bath with dual sinks and a soaking tub and step-in shower. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs plus an open loft set up as an informal living room and work space. The Shores clubhouse offers a resort-style pool, fitness room, social room, billiards and much more. So conveniently located close to a large shopping centrum and the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and downtown Naples are just a few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7478 Lourdes CT have any available units?
7478 Lourdes CT has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7478 Lourdes CT have?
Some of 7478 Lourdes CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7478 Lourdes CT currently offering any rent specials?
7478 Lourdes CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7478 Lourdes CT pet-friendly?
No, 7478 Lourdes CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7478 Lourdes CT offer parking?
No, 7478 Lourdes CT does not offer parking.
Does 7478 Lourdes CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7478 Lourdes CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7478 Lourdes CT have a pool?
Yes, 7478 Lourdes CT has a pool.
Does 7478 Lourdes CT have accessible units?
No, 7478 Lourdes CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7478 Lourdes CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7478 Lourdes CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7478 Lourdes CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7478 Lourdes CT does not have units with air conditioning.
