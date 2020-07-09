7478 Lourdes CT

Amenities

Now Renting 2021 Season. Welcome to the Shores at Berkshire Lakes, a gated community of single family homes. This beautifully appointed home offers 4 bedrooms plus a den/loft. It is located on a sunny south-facing oversized cul-de-sac lot and will comfortably accommodate large families. Soaring volume ceilings welcome you into the home, which features a bright open-concept kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The living room is comfortably furnished and includes a large flat-screen TV, bar and glass sliders that open onto the screened patio and sparkling heated pool and whirlpool spa. The master bedroom suite on the second floor features a private bath with dual sinks and a soaking tub and step-in shower. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs plus an open loft set up as an informal living room and work space. The Shores clubhouse offers a resort-style pool, fitness room, social room, billiards and much more. So conveniently located close to a large shopping centrum and the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and downtown Naples are just a few minutes away.