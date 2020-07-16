All apartments in Collier County
747 Teton CT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

747 Teton CT

747 Teton Court · (239) 919-2379
Location

747 Teton Court, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE!!! ***Now Available for Feb/Mar/Apr 2021*** Salt Water Pool***This great vacation home located in Briarwood is perfect for soaking up the sun, entertaining, and offers great location being central to just about everything in Naples! Enjoy western lake views from the master bedroom balcony or the pool area...great for sunsets. It boasts 3 bed+den/3 full baths, screened-in large pool area, new furniture and 5 tv's. It has a king-sized bed in the master, queen-sized beds in the other 2 bedrooms, plus another futon that folds down. The community has 2 heated pools, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball court, sand volleyball court, soccer field, a tot lot, and has sidewalks on all streets for walking/jogging/biking. It's also located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Teton CT have any available units?
747 Teton CT has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 747 Teton CT have?
Some of 747 Teton CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Teton CT currently offering any rent specials?
747 Teton CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Teton CT pet-friendly?
No, 747 Teton CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 747 Teton CT offer parking?
No, 747 Teton CT does not offer parking.
Does 747 Teton CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 Teton CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Teton CT have a pool?
Yes, 747 Teton CT has a pool.
Does 747 Teton CT have accessible units?
No, 747 Teton CT does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Teton CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 Teton CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Teton CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Teton CT does not have units with air conditioning.
