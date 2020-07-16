747 Teton CT

Amenities

WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE!!! ***Now Available for Feb/Mar/Apr 2021*** Salt Water Pool***This great vacation home located in Briarwood is perfect for soaking up the sun, entertaining, and offers great location being central to just about everything in Naples! Enjoy western lake views from the master bedroom balcony or the pool area...great for sunsets. It boasts 3 bed+den/3 full baths, screened-in large pool area, new furniture and 5 tv's. It has a king-sized bed in the master, queen-sized beds in the other 2 bedrooms, plus another futon that folds down. The community has 2 heated pools, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball court, sand volleyball court, soccer field, a tot lot, and has sidewalks on all streets for walking/jogging/biking. It's also located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.