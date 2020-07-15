7340 PROVINCE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool putting green hot tub tennis court

Opportunity to stay at this highly sought unit, with Golf & Country Club amenities and Pool & Tennis out your door. Open floor plan with private screened Lanai is perfect for relaxing while watching the golfers and views of the Lake. Features oversized Tile in all main living areas, New Carpeting in bedrooms. Use pool out door and optional golf with fee. Clubhouse, with full service restaurant and lounge perfect for easy daytime or evening dining and socializing. For the active at heart, head to the private Fitness center, grab a racket at lit tennis courts, dip in the pool or hot tub, use the putting green, driving range, teaching pro or full service shop... plus many more activities. And just minutes to downtown Olde Naples, restaurants, shopping and renowned beautiful beaches. Book today & make this your home-away-from-home!