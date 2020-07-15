All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:24 PM

7340 PROVINCE WAY

7340 Province Way · (239) 821-3789
Location

7340 Province Way, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3107 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
tennis court
Opportunity to stay at this highly sought unit, with Golf & Country Club amenities and Pool & Tennis out your door. Open floor plan with private screened Lanai is perfect for relaxing while watching the golfers and views of the Lake. Features oversized Tile in all main living areas, New Carpeting in bedrooms. Use pool out door and optional golf with fee. Clubhouse, with full service restaurant and lounge perfect for easy daytime or evening dining and socializing. For the active at heart, head to the private Fitness center, grab a racket at lit tennis courts, dip in the pool or hot tub, use the putting green, driving range, teaching pro or full service shop... plus many more activities. And just minutes to downtown Olde Naples, restaurants, shopping and renowned beautiful beaches. Book today & make this your home-away-from-home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 PROVINCE WAY have any available units?
7340 PROVINCE WAY has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7340 PROVINCE WAY have?
Some of 7340 PROVINCE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 PROVINCE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7340 PROVINCE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 PROVINCE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7340 PROVINCE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7340 PROVINCE WAY offer parking?
No, 7340 PROVINCE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7340 PROVINCE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7340 PROVINCE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 PROVINCE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7340 PROVINCE WAY has a pool.
Does 7340 PROVINCE WAY have accessible units?
No, 7340 PROVINCE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 PROVINCE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7340 PROVINCE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7340 PROVINCE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7340 PROVINCE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
