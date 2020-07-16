7326 Bristol CIR

Amenities
This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath unit townhome with a car garage. Spacious living area with tray ceilings, fresh paint, and new tile with a breakfast bar in the Kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dual sink with a separate tub and shower. Bristol is a Gated community, Clubhouse, Community Pool, play area, tennis courts, fitness center, street lights, etc. 15 min to the beach, close to great schools, and the new shopping center being developed in the corner of 951 and Immokalee rd. Property is available NOW.