7326 Bristol CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath unit townhome with a car garage. Spacious living area with tray ceilings, fresh paint, and new tile with a breakfast bar in the Kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dual sink with a separate tub and shower. Bristol is a Gated community, Clubhouse, Community Pool, play area, tennis courts, fitness center, street lights, etc. 15 min to the beach, close to great schools, and the new shopping center being developed in the corner of 951 and Immokalee rd. Property is available NOW.