Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:14 PM

7326 Bristol CIR

7326 Bristol Circle · (239) 227-1980
Location

7326 Bristol Circle, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1645 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath unit townhome with a car garage. Spacious living area with tray ceilings, fresh paint, and new tile with a breakfast bar in the Kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dual sink with a separate tub and shower. Bristol is a Gated community, Clubhouse, Community Pool, play area, tennis courts, fitness center, street lights, etc. 15 min to the beach, close to great schools, and the new shopping center being developed in the corner of 951 and Immokalee rd. Property is available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 Bristol CIR have any available units?
7326 Bristol CIR has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7326 Bristol CIR have?
Some of 7326 Bristol CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 Bristol CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7326 Bristol CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 Bristol CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7326 Bristol CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7326 Bristol CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7326 Bristol CIR offers parking.
Does 7326 Bristol CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7326 Bristol CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 Bristol CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7326 Bristol CIR has a pool.
Does 7326 Bristol CIR have accessible units?
No, 7326 Bristol CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 Bristol CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7326 Bristol CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7326 Bristol CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7326 Bristol CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
