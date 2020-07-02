All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 7302 Acorn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
7302 Acorn Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

7302 Acorn Way

7302 Acorn Way · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7302 Acorn Way, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Black Bear Ridge ( 3+Den / 3 Bath / 2 Car Garage ) Monthly Rate: $ 3,300 - Available August 3rd for annual or off season rental. Or available Seasonally. Beautiful 3+den single family home in the development of Black Bear Ridge in north Naples. This home has all the upgrades including large tile, granite, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. This community is in a highly desirable school district with a large clubhouse, large free form pool and tot lot. The home is newly furnished. There are HD TV's in the great room, master bedroom and lanai. Beautiful view of the lake, fountain and sunsets. Close to a relaxing pool, community center and fitness center. Dogs welcome ( certain breeds excluded ).

(RLNE5019353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 Acorn Way have any available units?
7302 Acorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 7302 Acorn Way have?
Some of 7302 Acorn Way's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 Acorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Acorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Acorn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7302 Acorn Way is pet friendly.
Does 7302 Acorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 7302 Acorn Way offers parking.
Does 7302 Acorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 Acorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Acorn Way have a pool?
Yes, 7302 Acorn Way has a pool.
Does 7302 Acorn Way have accessible units?
No, 7302 Acorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Acorn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7302 Acorn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 Acorn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7302 Acorn Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7302 Acorn Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity