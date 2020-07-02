7302 Acorn Way

Amenities

Black Bear Ridge ( 3+Den / 3 Bath / 2 Car Garage ) Monthly Rate: $ 3,300 - Available August 3rd for annual or off season rental. Or available Seasonally. Beautiful 3+den single family home in the development of Black Bear Ridge in north Naples. This home has all the upgrades including large tile, granite, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. This community is in a highly desirable school district with a large clubhouse, large free form pool and tot lot. The home is newly furnished. There are HD TV's in the great room, master bedroom and lanai. Beautiful view of the lake, fountain and sunsets. Close to a relaxing pool, community center and fitness center. Dogs welcome ( certain breeds excluded ).



(RLNE5019353)