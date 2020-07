Amenities

recently renovated ice maker microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

THE OWNER HAS JUST COMPLETED ANOTHER LIST OF UPGRADES WHICH ARE SHOWN IN THE PICTURES. THIS IS A BRIGHT AND CHEERFUL FIRST FLOOR UNIT OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE AND WATER. COUNTRYSIDE HAS ALSO JUST COMPLETED A MAJOR RENOVATION AND IS KNOWN FOR IT'S QUALITY OF LIFE. THIS IS AN UPDATED, SECURE, SAFE COMMUNITY IN A CENTRAL LOCATION CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND BEACHES (APPROX. 4 MILES) TRANSFER ALLOWS YOU TO ENJOY ALL THE AMENITIES JUST AS AN OWNER WOULD. THIS CONDO IS SPACIOUS AND WELL APPOINTED FOR YOUR COMFORT AND ENJOYMENT!