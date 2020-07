Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool putting green tennis court

Sterling Lakes II at Glen Eagles offers a private 18 hole, par 70 golf course, new putting green, tennis courts, heated community pool, fitness center and much more. Very active social life at the clubhouse with great dining options, and a full bar. Social Membership only....tenant can play golf May thru October only. During season, golf is allowed at the invitation of a member only. Guest fee during season is $70 with a member's invite.