Amenities

gym pool pool table bocce court

This seasonal rental offers amazing preserve and golf course views from your screened lanai. With the SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP, you can swim in the community pool, work out at the fitness center, play Bocce ball or shoot billiards. The activities are endless!! Five miles from Olde Naples, shops, dining and world class beaches!! Make this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo your home-away-from-home!! Call today to check availability!!