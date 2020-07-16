6820 Sterling Greens PL

Amenities

Turnkey furnished vacation rental! Updated 1st floor condo with social membership included. Very clean & well-kept unit with 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms in beautiful Glen Eagle Country Club with detached carport and guest parking nearby. Enjoy the comfortable screened lanai with sweeping golf course views. Spacious owner’s suite. New tile flooring in main areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Quality features and furnishings throughout, including secure hurricane impact glass slider doors & windows. This home has it all and is ready for you to start enjoying the Naples lifestyle and country club living at its best. The community is 24-hr guard gated, beautifully landscaped, and with great amenities including resort pool, pickleball, tennis, bocce, fitness center, cafe, etc. Located just minutes to downtown Olde Naples, the Pier, shopping, dining, and some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Minimum 1 month lease. TV, internet, and utilities are included. Available September - December 2020 for $2500/mo, and May 2021 for $3500/mo. (Not available for Jan-Apr 2021.) No pets allowed.