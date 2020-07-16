All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:45 PM

6820 Sterling Greens PL

6820 Sterling Greens Place · (239) 850-6097
Location

6820 Sterling Greens Place, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Turnkey furnished vacation rental! Updated 1st floor condo with social membership included. Very clean & well-kept unit with 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms in beautiful Glen Eagle Country Club with detached carport and guest parking nearby. Enjoy the comfortable screened lanai with sweeping golf course views. Spacious owner’s suite. New tile flooring in main areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Quality features and furnishings throughout, including secure hurricane impact glass slider doors & windows. This home has it all and is ready for you to start enjoying the Naples lifestyle and country club living at its best. The community is 24-hr guard gated, beautifully landscaped, and with great amenities including resort pool, pickleball, tennis, bocce, fitness center, cafe, etc. Located just minutes to downtown Olde Naples, the Pier, shopping, dining, and some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Minimum 1 month lease. TV, internet, and utilities are included. Available September - December 2020 for $2500/mo, and May 2021 for $3500/mo. (Not available for Jan-Apr 2021.) No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Sterling Greens PL have any available units?
6820 Sterling Greens PL has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6820 Sterling Greens PL have?
Some of 6820 Sterling Greens PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Sterling Greens PL currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Sterling Greens PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Sterling Greens PL pet-friendly?
No, 6820 Sterling Greens PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6820 Sterling Greens PL offer parking?
Yes, 6820 Sterling Greens PL offers parking.
Does 6820 Sterling Greens PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6820 Sterling Greens PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Sterling Greens PL have a pool?
Yes, 6820 Sterling Greens PL has a pool.
Does 6820 Sterling Greens PL have accessible units?
No, 6820 Sterling Greens PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Sterling Greens PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Sterling Greens PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 Sterling Greens PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6820 Sterling Greens PL does not have units with air conditioning.
