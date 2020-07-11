All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

6812 Satinleaf RD S

6812 Satinleaf Road South · (239) 231-6550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6812 Satinleaf Road South, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium in Calusa Bay for annual lease. Upscale gray and white tile throughout the living, dining and kitchen area. Freshly cleaned carpeting in both bedrooms. The condo has neutral colors throughout, newer air conditioning, washer and dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator. This unit is spotless and very well maintained. Enjoy the fabulous amenities that Calusa Bay offers such as, the updated Clubhouse with library, combination resort pool and lap pool, spa, a separate pool called the Cabana Pool that is located near the corner of Goodlette-Frank & Orange Blossom, Health Club, 2 Har-Tru Tennis Courts, walking path & basketball court. Great location near Vanderbilt Beach, both Ritz Carlton's Golf and Beach Resorts, Waterside Shops, shopping, Publix and Mercato. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 Satinleaf RD S have any available units?
6812 Satinleaf RD S has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6812 Satinleaf RD S have?
Some of 6812 Satinleaf RD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 Satinleaf RD S currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Satinleaf RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Satinleaf RD S pet-friendly?
No, 6812 Satinleaf RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6812 Satinleaf RD S offer parking?
No, 6812 Satinleaf RD S does not offer parking.
Does 6812 Satinleaf RD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6812 Satinleaf RD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Satinleaf RD S have a pool?
Yes, 6812 Satinleaf RD S has a pool.
Does 6812 Satinleaf RD S have accessible units?
No, 6812 Satinleaf RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Satinleaf RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 Satinleaf RD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 Satinleaf RD S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6812 Satinleaf RD S has units with air conditioning.
