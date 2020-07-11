6812 Satinleaf RD S

Amenities

Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium in Calusa Bay for annual lease. Upscale gray and white tile throughout the living, dining and kitchen area. Freshly cleaned carpeting in both bedrooms. The condo has neutral colors throughout, newer air conditioning, washer and dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator. This unit is spotless and very well maintained. Enjoy the fabulous amenities that Calusa Bay offers such as, the updated Clubhouse with library, combination resort pool and lap pool, spa, a separate pool called the Cabana Pool that is located near the corner of Goodlette-Frank & Orange Blossom, Health Club, 2 Har-Tru Tennis Courts, walking path & basketball court. Great location near Vanderbilt Beach, both Ritz Carlton's Golf and Beach Resorts, Waterside Shops, shopping, Publix and Mercato. .