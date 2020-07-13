634 Captn Kate CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

STEPS TO THE BEACH! POOL HOME Seasonal Vacation property available now! Beautiful Lake front Villa Pool Home just a short walk to North Naples Best Beaches! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, just a short walk to Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor Wiggins state Park! Beautifully Furnished private pool home with long lake views in small community of just 54 homes. Beautifully remodeled with granite kitchen counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, designer tile floors and new carpets in bedrooms and den. Brand new furnishings, linens, dishware and accessories throughout. Vaulted and cathedral ceilings add to the open spacious feeling throughout on a very private water front lot, make this a vacation home like none other. Custom plantation shutters, in-residence laundry room and lots of storage. Attached 2 car garage, gas grill and beach and pool equipment included. Beautiful corner lot location. Fabulous North Naples/Vanderbilt Beach Location! Minutes to the best shopping, dining and entertainment Naples has to offer! Don't miss this opportunity for a wonderful vacation in Vanderbilt Beach!