Collier County, FL
634 Captn Kate CT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

634 Captn Kate CT

634 Capt'n Kate Court · (239) 404-6156
Location

634 Capt'n Kate Court, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
STEPS TO THE BEACH! POOL HOME Seasonal Vacation property available now! Beautiful Lake front Villa Pool Home just a short walk to North Naples Best Beaches! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, just a short walk to Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor Wiggins state Park! Beautifully Furnished private pool home with long lake views in small community of just 54 homes. Beautifully remodeled with granite kitchen counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, designer tile floors and new carpets in bedrooms and den. Brand new furnishings, linens, dishware and accessories throughout. Vaulted and cathedral ceilings add to the open spacious feeling throughout on a very private water front lot, make this a vacation home like none other. Custom plantation shutters, in-residence laundry room and lots of storage. Attached 2 car garage, gas grill and beach and pool equipment included. Beautiful corner lot location. Fabulous North Naples/Vanderbilt Beach Location! Minutes to the best shopping, dining and entertainment Naples has to offer! Don't miss this opportunity for a wonderful vacation in Vanderbilt Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Captn Kate CT have any available units?
634 Captn Kate CT has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 634 Captn Kate CT have?
Some of 634 Captn Kate CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Captn Kate CT currently offering any rent specials?
634 Captn Kate CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Captn Kate CT pet-friendly?
No, 634 Captn Kate CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 634 Captn Kate CT offer parking?
Yes, 634 Captn Kate CT offers parking.
Does 634 Captn Kate CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Captn Kate CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Captn Kate CT have a pool?
Yes, 634 Captn Kate CT has a pool.
Does 634 Captn Kate CT have accessible units?
No, 634 Captn Kate CT does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Captn Kate CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 Captn Kate CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 634 Captn Kate CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 Captn Kate CT does not have units with air conditioning.
