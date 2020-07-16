All apartments in Collier County
633 Palm View DR
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

633 Palm View DR

633 Palm View Drive · (313) 477-2992
Location

633 Palm View Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MONTHLY RENTALS!!!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Living in paradise!! This is a renters DREAM! A recently FULLY remodeled 2 bed/2 bath condo - only 3 miles from Wiggins Beach!!! Imagine having your morning coffee on the peaceful lanai overlooking the river and then heading just minutes to the white sandy beaches Naples has to offer! Located in an A-school district, it is being offered fully furnished with all new high end furnishings! It is truly in the heart of Naples! Just minutes from the new Oakes Seed to Table, Mercato, the Ritz Carltons, Arthrex, Waterside and the list goes on!! It is in a perfect location! It is also right near the I-75 entrance for easy access to the airport! Hurry and secure this lease! It will not last long! Seasonal Rentals for March and April still available!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Palm View DR have any available units?
633 Palm View DR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 633 Palm View DR have?
Some of 633 Palm View DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Palm View DR currently offering any rent specials?
633 Palm View DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Palm View DR pet-friendly?
No, 633 Palm View DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 633 Palm View DR offer parking?
No, 633 Palm View DR does not offer parking.
Does 633 Palm View DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 Palm View DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Palm View DR have a pool?
No, 633 Palm View DR does not have a pool.
Does 633 Palm View DR have accessible units?
No, 633 Palm View DR does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Palm View DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Palm View DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Palm View DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 Palm View DR does not have units with air conditioning.
