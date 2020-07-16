633 Palm View DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

MONTHLY RENTALS!!!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Living in paradise!! This is a renters DREAM! A recently FULLY remodeled 2 bed/2 bath condo - only 3 miles from Wiggins Beach!!! Imagine having your morning coffee on the peaceful lanai overlooking the river and then heading just minutes to the white sandy beaches Naples has to offer! Located in an A-school district, it is being offered fully furnished with all new high end furnishings! It is truly in the heart of Naples! Just minutes from the new Oakes Seed to Table, Mercato, the Ritz Carltons, Arthrex, Waterside and the list goes on!! It is in a perfect location! It is also right near the I-75 entrance for easy access to the airport! Hurry and secure this lease! It will not last long! Seasonal Rentals for March and April still available!!!