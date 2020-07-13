571 Beachwalk CIR

Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Considered one of the PRIME and most desired lake views in Beachwalk. GROUND floor, no stairs, end unit facing South/South West. Great lake and fountain view, lite at night. Updated kitchen; newer SS appliances; granite counters; commercial grade tile throughout the condo, NO carpeting; stunning updated master bathroom with enlarged shower, completely NEW main bathroom,; condo is tastefully furnished, Tabriz oriental rug in living room. Beachwalk offers six Har Tru tennis courts; two (2) community swimming pools; hot spa; bocce court; secure walking gate to Vanderbilt Beach; 24/7/365 manned gatehouse; scheduled activities in the clubhouse. Walking distance to Mercato; Pavilion Shopping Center; movie theaters; Publix; several local restaurants; and Vanderbilt Beach.
Since posting the pictures, the third bedroom has been set up with two (2) twin beds. The other two (2) bedrooms are set up with king beds.