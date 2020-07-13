571 Beachwalk CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool hot tub media room tennis court

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Considered one of the PRIME and most desired lake views in Beachwalk. GROUND floor, no stairs, end unit facing South/South West. Great lake and fountain view, lite at night. Updated kitchen; newer SS appliances; granite counters; commercial grade tile throughout the condo, NO carpeting; stunning updated master bathroom with enlarged shower, completely NEW main bathroom,; condo is tastefully furnished, Tabriz oriental rug in living room. Beachwalk offers six Har Tru tennis courts; two (2) community swimming pools; hot spa; bocce court; secure walking gate to Vanderbilt Beach; 24/7/365 manned gatehouse; scheduled activities in the clubhouse. Walking distance to Mercato; Pavilion Shopping Center; movie theaters; Publix; several local restaurants; and Vanderbilt Beach.

Since posting the pictures, the third bedroom has been set up with two (2) twin beds. The other two (2) bedrooms are set up with king beds.