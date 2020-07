Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ice maker range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH MARCH 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! Enjoy the beautiful lake views from the spacious lanai of this first floor condo in The Retreat ! Inside you will find 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and everything you need for your vacation! The Retreat offers a gorgeous walking trail and pool area for your enjoyment. It is also just minutes to the beach, restaurants and shopping.