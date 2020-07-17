All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

5435 Worthington LN

5435 Worthington Lane · (239) 273-3832
Location

5435 Worthington Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 2nd floor property that's just been updated! All new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. This community has great amenities which include 9 community pools with cabanas, bocce court, 4 lighted Hydro court tennis courts, tot lot, walking/biking trails, a private fishing pier, fountains, barbeque areas, stocked lakes, protected preserves. Residents can spend their afternoons at a 4,600 square foot Amenity Center by playing cards, socializing, swimming in a 60 foot lap pool, and working out in the fitness room. Carlton Lakes consists Carriage homes, Villas, Garden Homes or Single Family homes. Residents also have a quick access to Bonita Springs, I-75 or Southwest Florida International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 Worthington LN have any available units?
5435 Worthington LN has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5435 Worthington LN have?
Some of 5435 Worthington LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5435 Worthington LN currently offering any rent specials?
5435 Worthington LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 Worthington LN pet-friendly?
No, 5435 Worthington LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5435 Worthington LN offer parking?
No, 5435 Worthington LN does not offer parking.
Does 5435 Worthington LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5435 Worthington LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 Worthington LN have a pool?
Yes, 5435 Worthington LN has a pool.
Does 5435 Worthington LN have accessible units?
No, 5435 Worthington LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 Worthington LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5435 Worthington LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5435 Worthington LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5435 Worthington LN does not have units with air conditioning.
