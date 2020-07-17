5435 Worthington LN

Amenities
Beautiful 2nd floor property that's just been updated! All new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. This community has great amenities which include 9 community pools with cabanas, bocce court, 4 lighted Hydro court tennis courts, tot lot, walking/biking trails, a private fishing pier, fountains, barbeque areas, stocked lakes, protected preserves. Residents can spend their afternoons at a 4,600 square foot Amenity Center by playing cards, socializing, swimming in a 60 foot lap pool, and working out in the fitness room. Carlton Lakes consists Carriage homes, Villas, Garden Homes or Single Family homes. Residents also have a quick access to Bonita Springs, I-75 or Southwest Florida International Airport.