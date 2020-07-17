5435 Worthington LN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful 2nd floor property that's just been updated! All new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. This community has great amenities which include 9 community pools with cabanas, bocce court, 4 lighted Hydro court tennis courts, tot lot, walking/biking trails, a private fishing pier, fountains, barbeque areas, stocked lakes, protected preserves. Residents can spend their afternoons at a 4,600 square foot Amenity Center by playing cards, socializing, swimming in a 60 foot lap pool, and working out in the fitness room. Carlton Lakes consists Carriage homes, Villas, Garden Homes or Single Family homes. Residents also have a quick access to Bonita Springs, I-75 or Southwest Florida International Airport.