4902 Andros DR

$5,000 is off season price. Only Available May through November. Stunning, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 ½ bath, courtyard Pool home that promises you the ultimate in vacation luxury. Enter into your private space where inside blends with outside seamlessly. Entertain in the formal dining room after cooking in the large, well-stocked, eat in kitchen. Sit inside the comfortable Living room decorated and watch the wall mounted TV with sound bar. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom and bathe in the luxurious master bath. But step outside to the glorious lanai that has a summer kitchen with gas grill. House guests coming? Indulge them with their own casita. And if sport is on your itinerary, walk, jog, or bike on the over 8 miles of nature trails, kayak down the Cypress Waterway to the Gulf of Mexico, workout in the state of the art fitness center, swim laps in one of the community pools, play tennis, pickle ball, or take a yoga class. Located just four miles to Downtown Naples famous 5th Avenue, this gated community is where you want to be.