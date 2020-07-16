All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 4902 Andros DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
4902 Andros DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4902 Andros DR

4902 Andros Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4902 Andros Drive, Collier County, FL 34112
Sabal Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
yoga
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
yoga
$5,000 is off season price. Only Available May through November. Stunning, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 ½ bath, courtyard Pool home that promises you the ultimate in vacation luxury. Enter into your private space where inside blends with outside seamlessly. Entertain in the formal dining room after cooking in the large, well-stocked, eat in kitchen. Sit inside the comfortable Living room decorated and watch the wall mounted TV with sound bar. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom and bathe in the luxurious master bath. But step outside to the glorious lanai that has a summer kitchen with gas grill. House guests coming? Indulge them with their own casita. And if sport is on your itinerary, walk, jog, or bike on the over 8 miles of nature trails, kayak down the Cypress Waterway to the Gulf of Mexico, workout in the state of the art fitness center, swim laps in one of the community pools, play tennis, pickle ball, or take a yoga class. Located just four miles to Downtown Naples famous 5th Avenue, this gated community is where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Andros DR have any available units?
4902 Andros DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4902 Andros DR have?
Some of 4902 Andros DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 Andros DR currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Andros DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Andros DR pet-friendly?
No, 4902 Andros DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4902 Andros DR offer parking?
No, 4902 Andros DR does not offer parking.
Does 4902 Andros DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4902 Andros DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Andros DR have a pool?
Yes, 4902 Andros DR has a pool.
Does 4902 Andros DR have accessible units?
No, 4902 Andros DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Andros DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 Andros DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Andros DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 Andros DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4902 Andros DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity