4620 Hawks Nest DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

**Seasonal Furnished Rental - Available NOW at a great price!!** Come and enjoy the resort style living at the award winning community of Fiddlers Creek.

This SECOND FLOOR, end unit coach home has cathedral ceilings with lots of natural light. The private extended screened lanai overlooks a serene lake and tropical landscaping. The condo features a one car garage, two bedrooms plus a den made up as a third bedroom with two twin beds. Perfect size kitchen with a breakfast bar & nook to enjoy your meals.

Walking distance to the community pool and a short bike ride to Fiddler's Creek Club and Spa. Enjoy this world-class, active, luxury lifestyle community with resort-style pools, extensive fitness and tennis programs, two great restaurants, spa services, social activities and special events. Close to beaches, shopping, boating and restaurants of Naples and Marco Island. The cable and internet is included. Transfer Fee of $500 is for the Club & Spa and is Optional.