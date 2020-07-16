All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4620 Hawks Nest DR

4620 Hawks Nest Drive · (239) 258-0021
Location

4620 Hawks Nest Drive, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-201 · Avail. now

$3,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
**Seasonal Furnished Rental - Available NOW at a great price!!** Come and enjoy the resort style living at the award winning community of Fiddlers Creek.
This SECOND FLOOR, end unit coach home has cathedral ceilings with lots of natural light. The private extended screened lanai overlooks a serene lake and tropical landscaping. The condo features a one car garage, two bedrooms plus a den made up as a third bedroom with two twin beds. Perfect size kitchen with a breakfast bar & nook to enjoy your meals.
Walking distance to the community pool and a short bike ride to Fiddler's Creek Club and Spa. Enjoy this world-class, active, luxury lifestyle community with resort-style pools, extensive fitness and tennis programs, two great restaurants, spa services, social activities and special events. Close to beaches, shopping, boating and restaurants of Naples and Marco Island. The cable and internet is included. Transfer Fee of $500 is for the Club & Spa and is Optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Hawks Nest DR have any available units?
4620 Hawks Nest DR has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4620 Hawks Nest DR have?
Some of 4620 Hawks Nest DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Hawks Nest DR currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Hawks Nest DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Hawks Nest DR pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Hawks Nest DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4620 Hawks Nest DR offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Hawks Nest DR offers parking.
Does 4620 Hawks Nest DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Hawks Nest DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Hawks Nest DR have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Hawks Nest DR has a pool.
Does 4620 Hawks Nest DR have accessible units?
No, 4620 Hawks Nest DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Hawks Nest DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Hawks Nest DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 Hawks Nest DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4620 Hawks Nest DR does not have units with air conditioning.
