4524 Capri DR

Rare opportunity to rent a FIVE bedroom THREE bath, SINGLE FAMILY HOME in desirable Naples Twin Lakes neighborhood! This property is perfect for the multi-generational family looking for privacy or other creative living options. Need a mother-law-suite? Have college students living at home? This home is the perfect fit. The layout features 3 beds, 2 baths, living and kitchen area on one side, along with laundry room. On the opposite side of the home is 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bath, kitchen and living area- there is a locking door in between the two sides of the home for privacy, and separate entrance from outside as well. With ample parking space and a large private back yard, this property has all the living and outdoor space you will need for your family to make this your new home!