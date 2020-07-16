All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:27 AM

4524 Capri DR

4524 Capri Drive · (413) 364-8688
Location

4524 Capri Drive, Collier County, FL 34103

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,440

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rare opportunity to rent a FIVE bedroom THREE bath, SINGLE FAMILY HOME in desirable Naples Twin Lakes neighborhood! This property is perfect for the multi-generational family looking for privacy or other creative living options. Need a mother-law-suite? Have college students living at home? This home is the perfect fit. The layout features 3 beds, 2 baths, living and kitchen area on one side, along with laundry room. On the opposite side of the home is 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bath, kitchen and living area- there is a locking door in between the two sides of the home for privacy, and separate entrance from outside as well. With ample parking space and a large private back yard, this property has all the living and outdoor space you will need for your family to make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Capri DR have any available units?
4524 Capri DR has a unit available for $2,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4524 Capri DR have?
Some of 4524 Capri DR's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Capri DR currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Capri DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Capri DR pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Capri DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4524 Capri DR offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Capri DR offers parking.
Does 4524 Capri DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Capri DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Capri DR have a pool?
No, 4524 Capri DR does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Capri DR have accessible units?
No, 4524 Capri DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Capri DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Capri DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4524 Capri DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4524 Capri DR does not have units with air conditioning.
