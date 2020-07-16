All apartments in Collier County
450 Launch CIR

450 Launch Circle · (239) 867-8780
Location

450 Launch Circle, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Regatta at Vanderbilt beach is the perfect spot for your winter getaway. This beautifully appointed residence provides serene views of the Vanderbilt Lagoon and is just a 7 minute walk to the beach. This three bedroom, two bath residence has been beautifully decorated with charming Florida accents to compliment the open and spacious floor plan. Meticulously maintained and freshly painted, granite countertops and new appliances. Amazing on-site amenities such as a fitness center, grilling area, boat docks, fishing pier, gated entry, resort-style waterfall pool, spa and a lap pool. All of this within walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor-Wiggins State Park, one of the top 10 beaches in the country, shops, restaurants, theaters and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Launch CIR have any available units?
450 Launch CIR has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 Launch CIR have?
Some of 450 Launch CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Launch CIR currently offering any rent specials?
450 Launch CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Launch CIR pet-friendly?
No, 450 Launch CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 450 Launch CIR offer parking?
No, 450 Launch CIR does not offer parking.
Does 450 Launch CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Launch CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Launch CIR have a pool?
Yes, 450 Launch CIR has a pool.
Does 450 Launch CIR have accessible units?
No, 450 Launch CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Launch CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Launch CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Launch CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Launch CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
