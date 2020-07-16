450 Launch CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Regatta at Vanderbilt beach is the perfect spot for your winter getaway. This beautifully appointed residence provides serene views of the Vanderbilt Lagoon and is just a 7 minute walk to the beach. This three bedroom, two bath residence has been beautifully decorated with charming Florida accents to compliment the open and spacious floor plan. Meticulously maintained and freshly painted, granite countertops and new appliances. Amazing on-site amenities such as a fitness center, grilling area, boat docks, fishing pier, gated entry, resort-style waterfall pool, spa and a lap pool. All of this within walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor-Wiggins State Park, one of the top 10 beaches in the country, shops, restaurants, theaters and more.