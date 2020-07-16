448 Gabriel CIR

Amenities

Available for April and May of 2020. Lakefront, 2BR, 2BA, Detached 1 car garage, comfortably furnished,

2nd floor condo awaits your Florida getaway. Sapphire Lakes is known for its numerous activities, friendly neighbors, and community get together's. Offering 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, basketball, shuffleboard, 2 bocce courts, 6 pickle ball courts, large picnic area, and all centrally located. Also available for summer months. For additional information on the community please visit the community website. Vacant and easy to show.