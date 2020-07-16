All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:29 PM

448 Gabriel CIR

448 Gabriel Circle · (239) 287-1766
Location

448 Gabriel Circle, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3310 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Available for April and May of 2020. Lakefront, 2BR, 2BA, Detached 1 car garage, comfortably furnished,
2nd floor condo awaits your Florida getaway. Sapphire Lakes is known for its numerous activities, friendly neighbors, and community get together's. Offering 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, basketball, shuffleboard, 2 bocce courts, 6 pickle ball courts, large picnic area, and all centrally located. Also available for summer months. For additional information on the community please visit the community website. Vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Gabriel CIR have any available units?
448 Gabriel CIR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 448 Gabriel CIR have?
Some of 448 Gabriel CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Gabriel CIR currently offering any rent specials?
448 Gabriel CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Gabriel CIR pet-friendly?
No, 448 Gabriel CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 448 Gabriel CIR offer parking?
Yes, 448 Gabriel CIR offers parking.
Does 448 Gabriel CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 Gabriel CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Gabriel CIR have a pool?
Yes, 448 Gabriel CIR has a pool.
Does 448 Gabriel CIR have accessible units?
No, 448 Gabriel CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Gabriel CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Gabriel CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Gabriel CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Gabriel CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
