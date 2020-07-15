4188 Siderno CT

Amenities

FULLY Furnished ANNUAL RENTAL * AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 (NO PETS) Live the Naples lifestyle in one of the newest, most sought after communities STONECREEK. Partily furnished, SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME available now for $4,200/month. 3 Bedrooms +Den, 2.5 Bathrooms, Private Heated pool/Spa with Summer Kitchen including Gas Grill. Fully furnished bedrooms & den furnishings option. Stonecreek is a new, highly sought after, natural gas community featuring a resort style pool, lap pool, spa, cabanas, tiki hut, tot lot & water play area, fitness center, 5 lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, 4 pickle ball courts, billiards room, social room, and full time activities director. Stonecreek is located in Gulf Coast High School, Oakridge Middle School & Laurel Oak Elementary school zones and the location is conveniently nearby shopping,interstate access, and entertainment.