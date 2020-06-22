410 FLAGSHIP DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill media room

Located on Vanderbilt Beach, only a short stroll from sandy white beaches, and stunning, colorful sunsets. Designed as a resort style community, Regatta offers amazing on-site amenities such as a fitness center, poolside grill and picnic area, furnished social room with built in media center, electronic gated entry, tropical waterfall pool and lap pool. Most units are 3BR/2BA with fabulous interiors. All you need are your sandals and beach chairs. We have several units to choose from. Walk to nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa. Drive up the street to even more fine restaurants plus movie theaters, upscale shopping and more at the fabulous new Mercato, Pelican Bay Marketplace, or Pavilion Shops.