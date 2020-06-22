All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:58 PM

410 FLAGSHIP DR

410 Flagship Drive · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

410 Flagship Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Located on Vanderbilt Beach, only a short stroll from sandy white beaches, and stunning, colorful sunsets. Designed as a resort style community, Regatta offers amazing on-site amenities such as a fitness center, poolside grill and picnic area, furnished social room with built in media center, electronic gated entry, tropical waterfall pool and lap pool. Most units are 3BR/2BA with fabulous interiors. All you need are your sandals and beach chairs. We have several units to choose from. Walk to nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa. Drive up the street to even more fine restaurants plus movie theaters, upscale shopping and more at the fabulous new Mercato, Pelican Bay Marketplace, or Pavilion Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 FLAGSHIP DR have any available units?
410 FLAGSHIP DR has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 FLAGSHIP DR have?
Some of 410 FLAGSHIP DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 FLAGSHIP DR currently offering any rent specials?
410 FLAGSHIP DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 FLAGSHIP DR pet-friendly?
No, 410 FLAGSHIP DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 410 FLAGSHIP DR offer parking?
No, 410 FLAGSHIP DR does not offer parking.
Does 410 FLAGSHIP DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 FLAGSHIP DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 FLAGSHIP DR have a pool?
Yes, 410 FLAGSHIP DR has a pool.
Does 410 FLAGSHIP DR have accessible units?
No, 410 FLAGSHIP DR does not have accessible units.
Does 410 FLAGSHIP DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 FLAGSHIP DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 FLAGSHIP DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 FLAGSHIP DR does not have units with air conditioning.
