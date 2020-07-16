All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 402 Emerald Bay CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
402 Emerald Bay CIR
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

402 Emerald Bay CIR

402 Emerald Bay Circle · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

402 Emerald Bay Circle, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit E5 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Jan 4 - April 4 2021 Rented. Off Peak Available at preferential rates- Welcome to the Villages at Emerald Bay, a gated North Naples community. This bright south-facing second floor home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, attached garage for 1 car and a screened balcony overlooking a lake. The pass-through kitchen is fully equipped and features an updated stainless steel appliance package. The master suite has a king bed. The guest room has a queen bed and the 3rd bedroom offers 2 twin beds. Community amenities include 2 pools, 2 whirlpool spas, tennis courts and a clubhouse with organized activities. Naples famous beaches are just a quick ride away and a few minutes to world-class shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Emerald Bay CIR have any available units?
402 Emerald Bay CIR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Emerald Bay CIR have?
Some of 402 Emerald Bay CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Emerald Bay CIR currently offering any rent specials?
402 Emerald Bay CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Emerald Bay CIR pet-friendly?
No, 402 Emerald Bay CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 402 Emerald Bay CIR offer parking?
Yes, 402 Emerald Bay CIR offers parking.
Does 402 Emerald Bay CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Emerald Bay CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Emerald Bay CIR have a pool?
Yes, 402 Emerald Bay CIR has a pool.
Does 402 Emerald Bay CIR have accessible units?
No, 402 Emerald Bay CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Emerald Bay CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Emerald Bay CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Emerald Bay CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Emerald Bay CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 402 Emerald Bay CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity