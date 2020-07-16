402 Emerald Bay CIR

Amenities

Jan 4 - April 4 2021 Rented. Off Peak Available at preferential rates- Welcome to the Villages at Emerald Bay, a gated North Naples community. This bright south-facing second floor home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, attached garage for 1 car and a screened balcony overlooking a lake. The pass-through kitchen is fully equipped and features an updated stainless steel appliance package. The master suite has a king bed. The guest room has a queen bed and the 3rd bedroom offers 2 twin beds. Community amenities include 2 pools, 2 whirlpool spas, tennis courts and a clubhouse with organized activities. Naples famous beaches are just a quick ride away and a few minutes to world-class shopping and dining.