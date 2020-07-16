All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 400 Flagship DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
400 Flagship DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

400 Flagship DR

400 Flagship Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

400 Flagship Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
Time to relax in this newly furnished Waterfront condominium that overlooks both the Bay and pool area with just steps to the BEACH. Your Master Suite includes a king size bed, large HD TV, walk in closet, large bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Master Bedroom French doors open to the private screened lanai with access to the open deck & walkway to the pool. 2nd guest suite features a king size bed, walk in closet and full bath. 3rd bedroom offers 2 twin beds, ample closet space and a full bath in the hallway.
The Great Room features a sectional sofa, large flat screen HD TV, stereo system & views to the Bay. The bright Open Kitchen is fully equipped for any chef & features breakfast bar seating for 3. All bedrooms have ceiling fans as well as the Great Room and outside screened lanai. Unique to this unit is oversize outdoor & open entertainment space overlooking the pool and bay with your own private staircase to the pool, docks and gas grill area.
The Vanderbilt Beach Regatta is a private, secure, gated community. One assigned (under cover) parking space is included. The property has its own private dock with potential slips available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Flagship DR have any available units?
400 Flagship DR has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Flagship DR have?
Some of 400 Flagship DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Flagship DR currently offering any rent specials?
400 Flagship DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Flagship DR pet-friendly?
No, 400 Flagship DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 400 Flagship DR offer parking?
Yes, 400 Flagship DR offers parking.
Does 400 Flagship DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Flagship DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Flagship DR have a pool?
Yes, 400 Flagship DR has a pool.
Does 400 Flagship DR have accessible units?
No, 400 Flagship DR does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Flagship DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Flagship DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Flagship DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Flagship DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 400 Flagship DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity