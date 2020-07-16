3754 Canopy CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Beautiful pool home lavishly furnished available for the 2021 season. Built in 2017, the 3BR home + den home features heated pool, largee great room, fully stocked and equipped gormet kitchen, quartz counters and hardly used SS appliances. Home has upscale furnishings, high speed comcast internet, flat screen tv's in all bedrooms and great room. Just bring your clothes & toothbrush!



Canopy is a gated enclave community of 108 single family homes located just 10 miles from North Naples white sandy beaches. Canopy is close to shopping and dining.

You will wish this was your own home!!