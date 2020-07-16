All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 3754 Canopy CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
3754 Canopy CIR
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 AM

3754 Canopy CIR

3754 Canopy Circle · (239) 821-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3754 Canopy Circle, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful pool home lavishly furnished available for the 2021 season. Built in 2017, the 3BR home + den home features heated pool, largee great room, fully stocked and equipped gormet kitchen, quartz counters and hardly used SS appliances. Home has upscale furnishings, high speed comcast internet, flat screen tv's in all bedrooms and great room. Just bring your clothes & toothbrush!

Canopy is a gated enclave community of 108 single family homes located just 10 miles from North Naples white sandy beaches. Canopy is close to shopping and dining.
You will wish this was your own home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 Canopy CIR have any available units?
3754 Canopy CIR has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3754 Canopy CIR have?
Some of 3754 Canopy CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 Canopy CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3754 Canopy CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 Canopy CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3754 Canopy CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3754 Canopy CIR offer parking?
No, 3754 Canopy CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3754 Canopy CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3754 Canopy CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 Canopy CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3754 Canopy CIR has a pool.
Does 3754 Canopy CIR have accessible units?
No, 3754 Canopy CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 Canopy CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3754 Canopy CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3754 Canopy CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3754 Canopy CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3754 Canopy CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity